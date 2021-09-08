Fires flare in Israeli prisons amid manhunt for 6 escapees

A spokesman for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the premier met with the heads of Israel’s security services in a joint effort to be ready for “any scenario.”

Monday's escape was Israel's largest jailbreak in decades. The six men who escaped, between 26 and 49 years old, apparently dug a tunnel out of Gilboa prison near the occupied West Bank and escaped early Monday. Israel's security services were reportedly investigating whether they had help inside the prison, as well as outside.

The Israel Prison Service said through a spokesperson that a fire broke out in two cells in different wings of Ramon Prison and that the blaze was brought under control. The Palestinian prisoners group reported fires in Ketziot Prison, and there were media reports of more unrest.

The massive manhunt through Israel’s north and the occupied West Bank continued Wednesday as the new coalition government sought to maintain calm and Jews celebrated Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.

Zubeidi, 46, a prominent leader in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, during the second intifada from 2000-2005. He was later granted amnesty along with other Fatah-affiliated militants, but was arrested again in 2019 on what Israeli authorities said were new terror suspicions.