First female head of Japan labor lobby vows to empower women

TOKYO (AP) — The first female president of Japan’s powerful labor union federation said Friday she will work to correct the gender gap in wages and working conditions to help empower women.

“Progress is extremely slow,” said Tomoko Yoshino, who was elected this month as head of the 7 million-member Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo. “I will tackle all activities at Rengo from the perspective of gender equality and diversity.”

She noted that Japan placed 120th out of 156 nations in this year’s gender gap ranking by the World Economic Forum.

Yoshino, the federation's first female leader since its foundation in 1989, is also unique because she worked at a medium-size sewing machine maker after graduating from high school and belonged to a union composed mainly of small and medium-sized companies — unlike her male predecessors who worked at major corporations or labor unions.

Yoshino, 55, said she initially wondered if her background qualified her for the top job. But then, “I thought of many talented women who had to leave their jobs without being allowed to rise in the ranks,” she said. “I thought I should continue their efforts and their will, and decided I should not miss this opportunity to break through Japan's glass ceiling.”