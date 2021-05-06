Fishing tensions flare between France, UK over Brexit rules

“This isn't an act of war,” Rogoff said in a phone interview. “It's an act of protest.”

Yet Jersey fisherman John Dearing said the scene off St. Helier was “like an invasion.”

“It was quite a sight,” he told British news agency PA. “I looked from the shore this morning and it was just like a sea of red lights and flares already going off at sea.”

French authorities said the patrol vessels were there to assist in any maritime emergencies. “We would thus be capable of intervening rapidly should the situation worsen, which is not the case at the moment,” they said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The French flotilla later dispersed peacefully after wrapping up its protest, French authorities said.

The British government said that, “given the situation is resolved for now,” the Royal Navy vessels would return to port in the U.K.

Opponents accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of escalating the crisis and of using the fishing spat as an Election Day stunt. The story dominated U.K. front pages on Thursday as voters went to the polls in local and regional elections in England, Scotland and Wales.