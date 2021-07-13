Five years on, Rio de Janeiro chases elusive Olympics legacy

Office secretary Nadima Santos, 54, lives outside Rio, but uses the BRT twice a week. Like many others, she doesn't see why it was only built because of the Olympics.

“Maybe it would be a train or a subway line if they hadn’t spent so much on the sports side," she said as she ran at the often crowded Terminal Alvorada. "Very few used this BRT for a while, it seems now people are rediscovering. But no doubt I would have chosen a subway line here instead of spending on Olympic venues.”

SPORTS

Mayara da Cruz is from Taquara, a neighborhood from which ordinary buses used to depart in all directions. She complains their substitution for jam-packed BRTs means she has to make connections that increase transit time to everywhere in the city -- except Barra da Tijuca, home of the Olympic Park.

Da Cruz has been coming to the Olympic Park twice a week for her daughter’s gymnastics classes since the city-run arena reopened this year. On June 29, she watched her child tumbling while dozens of others played volleyball and learned jiu-jitsu. Enrollment in the arena’s activities has surpassed 800 kids and teens.

“She’s loving it,” said da Cruz, 32. “Tuesdays and Thursdays are the days she’s most excited, because she has these classes.”