Focus on local: London pub emerges from lockdown with gusto

The pub's customers are clearly mixed, across any metric. It takes pride in its varied selection — from trendy craft beers to a Peckham Negroni. Its Caribbean-inspired food offering, “White Men Can't Jerk,” says it all. And the murals on display strike a note for the community the pub is at the heart of.

Like everyone else in the pub trade, the past 14 months have been tough for Ogbonnaya, who employed 21 people when lockdown was first imposed in March 2020. He was able to furlough 15 of them as part of Britain's coronavirus job retention program, whereby the government paid the majority of salaries of those who weren't able to work.

“A godsend,” he explains.

Despite the reopening of indoor spaces, social distancing curbs remain that will make life difficult for many pubs to survive the coming months, especially if the virus variant first found in India prompts the government to delay its next lockdown easing on June 21, when many curbs on social contact are expected to be lifted.

“Do I think June 21 is going to happen? Probably not,” Ogbonnaya said. "But we are here today and all we can do is follow the guidelines and try and stay safe.”