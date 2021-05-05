For first time in a long time, Netanyahu's rule threatened

In consultations with Rivlin on Wednesday, parties holding a total of 56 seats recommended giving Lapid an opportunity. While still short of a majority, Lapid appears to have a reasonable chance of working out a deal. That will require agreements among seven small and midsize parties, and possibly the outside support of an Arab party. An Arab party has never before been a member of an Israeli coalition.

Any agreement will need the support of Yamina, a nationalist party popular with religious voters and West Bank settlers. Lapid has already offered Yamina’s leader, Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu aide turned rival, a rotation agreement splitting the job of prime minister. Under the proposal, Bennett would get the post first.

In a televised address, Bennett accused Netanyahu of “slamming the door” in his face. He vowed to seek an “emergency” unity government that would be “open to all parties.”

“I can’t promise we will succeed in forming such a government,” he said. “I do promise we will try.”

Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Israel’s Hebrew University, said it looked like Lapid and Bennett might be able to work out a deal. “What happened today is a huge victory to the anti-Bibi camp,” she said, using Netanyahu’s nickname.