Forced into a basement, Ukrainians began to die

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — The Russian soldiers forced more than 300 villagers into a school basement. Then, during weeks of stress and deprivation, some began to die.
Residents of Yahidne, a village 87 miles from Kyiv, told The Associated Press about being ordered into the basement at gunpoint after the Russians took control of the area around the northern city of Chernihiv in early March.
In one room, those who survived wrote the names of the 18 who didn't.
"An old man died near me and then his wife died next," Valentyna Saroyan, a weary survivor, recalled Tuesday as she toured the darkened basement. "Then a man died who was lying there, then a woman sitting next to me. She was a heavy woman, and it was very difficult for her."
Village by village, town by town, Ukrainians in areas where Russians have withdrawn continue to unearth new horrors. More are feared.
The residents of Yahidne, which is on the outskirts of Chernihiv, said they were made to remain in the basement day and night except for the rare times when they they were allowed outside to cook on open fires or to use the toilet.
Chinese officials are extending a mass lockdown across Shanghai - a city of 26 million - over a resurgence of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant. The move has frustrated residents who complain about access to necessities including food and medicine.
Writing can be seen on a wall and door in the basement of a school Tuesday in Yahidne, near Chernihiv, Ukraine. Residents say more than 300 people were trapped for weeks by Russian occupiers in the basement of the school in Yahidne. They wrote the names of people who died during the Russian occupation of their village.