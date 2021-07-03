Former EU head, ex-PM Tusk to lead Poland's opposition

Massive street protests have been held against changes to the judiciary and tightening of the abortion law.

Tusk said his return was dictated by the conviction that Civic Platform is "necessary as the force ... that can win the battle with Law and Justice over Poland's future."

“There is no chance for victory without the Platform," said Tusk, adding he has a sense of responsibility for the party that he had founded and led for many years before taking on the position of EU Council head in 2014. Civic Platform seemed to lose its energy and high profile following his departure.

Asked later by journalists about chances for a united opposition bloc, Tusk replied “the more the better, the more together, the better,” but gave no specifics.

One of the strongest personalities in Poland’s politics, Tusk said he was launching a series of visits across the nation, with a trip Monday to the northwestern region of Szczecin, that was recently hit by torrential rains.

Party member and former foreign and defense minister Radek Sikorski said Tusk's main goal now is to “restore the trust in victory among all those who do not accept the destruction of Poland's position” by Law and Justice.