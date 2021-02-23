Former foreign minister declared preliminary winner in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s electoral commission said Tuesday that former foreign affairs minister Mohamed Bazoum has been elected president of the West African nation, according to preliminary results from the second round of voting Sunday.

The commission said Bazoum received more than 55.7% of the vote, while challenger and opposition candidate Mahamane Ousmane received 44.25%. The results were announced at the Palais de Congres in the capital, Niamey, during a ceremony attended by ambassadors and national and international election observers.

The participation rate for Sunday’s second round vote was 62.9%, which was lower than the first round held Dec. 27 with a turnout of 67.7%, the commission said.

The results must now be approved by the Constitutional Court.

If approved, Bazoum will succeed President Mahamadou Issoufou who is stepping down after serving two terms, in accordance with Niger’s constitution. Issoufou’s decision to respect the constitution has been widely hailed and paves the way for Niger’s first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. The West African nation has seen four coups.