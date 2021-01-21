Former IOC VP Pound says fans optional for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Former IOC vice president Dick Pound says the Tokyo Olympics could go ahead without fans. And he predicted the games will open on July 23 despite surging coronavirus cases in Japan and around the globe.

"The question is — is this a ‘must-have’ or ‘nice-to-have.’ It’s nice to have spectators. But it’s not a must-have,” Pound said in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo news agency published on Thursday.

Pound is no longer a part of the IOC's decision-making executive board, but he has been speaking out recently to generate enthusiasm for the postponed Olympics.

His words come as recent polls in Japan show 80% of the public believe the Olympics should not happen with virus cases surging — or will not happen.

Pound, a veteran Canadian Olympic official and inaugural president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, repeated what the IOC and local organizers have been saying for months: the games will be canceled if they cannot be held this time. There will not be another postponement.

“It’s either 2021, or nothing," he said.

Pound said “nobody can guarantee ”the Olympics will open on July 23. But I think there’s a very, very, good chance that they can, and that they will.”