Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Marseille fans, however, continued to adore Tapie. Admirers on Sunday attached bouquets of flowers to a portrait of Tapie erected outside the club's stadium.

Known by the nickname “Nanar,” the gregarious Tapie started his career as a singer and made his fortune by buying out struggling companies. He was a familiar figure for decades, known for his tailored suits and a broad lower jaw.

A multifaceted businessman, Tapie was also an actor who looked comfortable in the limelight when on the Paris theatre stage and as a politician. Appearing frequently on television, Tapie became a celebrity with his excesses, successes and failures that led to bankruptcy and legal battles.

Tapie was born in Paris in 1943. After a short and unsuccessful stint as a pop singer, Tapie thought about embracing a career in auto racing before a serious accident left him in a coma.

He sold televisions and then specialized in the recovery and resale of companies. One of the first businesses Tapie purchased was Leclanche Wonder, a battery manufacturer.

His masterstroke came in 1990 when he bought German sporting goods company Adidas, a move that also proved to be his downfall.