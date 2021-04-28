Former members of Italian Red Brigades arrested in France

“France's decision to remove every obstacle to the just route to justice is of historic importance,'' Italian Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said. She added that ”my thought today, above all, goes to the victims of the Years of Lead and to their families, kept for so many years waiting for a response."

Italian Premier Draghi, who took office two months ago, expressed satisfaction, saying the cases “have left an open wound. “The memory of those barbaric acts is vivid in the conscience of Italians,” he said in a statement released by his office.

Mario Calabresi, a prominent Italian journalist and editor and son of the slain Milan police chief, tweeted that what happened on Wednesday established “a fundamental principle: there mustn't exist free-zones for those who kills.” But, Calabresi, added “I can't feel satisfaction in seeing an old and sick person in prison after so much time.”

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told a news conference: “I am proud to take part in that decision which will enable Italy, I hope, after 40 years to turn a page of history that has been covered in blood and tears.”

Amid the negotiations, French investigators had decided to focus on the “more serious crimes,” according to Macron's office. Italy had initially identified 200 individuals.