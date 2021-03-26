Former Scottish leader launches new pro-independence party

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s former first minister, Alex Salmond, said Friday he is setting up a new pro-independence party that will field candidates in the country's upcoming elections.

Salmond, who was acquitted last year in a sexual assault trial, said the Alba Party — named after the Gaelic word for Scotland — will “promote new ideas about taking Scotland forward, giving primacy to economic recovery from the pandemic and the achievement of independence for our country.”

He said the aim of the party was to work towards a “successful, socially just, environmentally responsible, independent country."

Salmond, who led the SNP for two decades and was Scotland’s first minister between 2007 and 2014, built the separatist party into a major political force and took the country to the brink of independence from the United Kingdom by holding a 2014 referendum. He stepped down as first minister after losing the vote, and Nicola Sturgeon — his friend and deputy — replaced him.

However, the two have been locked in a feud over who knew what and when about the sexual assault allegations against Salmond.