Former Turkish prime minister Yildirim Akbulut dies aged 85

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Yildirim Akbulut, who served as Turkey's prime minister during the First Gulf War and also oversaw an influx of ethnic Turkish refugees from Bulgaria, died Wednesday aged 85, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Akbulut died at Ankara University Medical Faculty hospital, the agency reported. The cause of death was not made public.

A lawyer by training, Akbulut was a founding member of the Motherland Party, a center-right movement led by Turgut Ozal that came to power in 1983 — the first election held after a military coup.

Ozal served as prime minister until 1989, when he was elected to the then largely ceremonial post of president. He hand-picked Akbulut, a loyal ally, to succeed him.

Ozal however, was believed to have continued to govern behind the scenes, leading some media at the time to describe Akbulut as a “puppet” prime minister.

Still, Akbulut steered Turkey during tumultuous times when hundreds of thousands of Kurdish refugees massed on Turkey’s borders with Iraq following the First Gulf War that ended in 1991. In 1989, the Akbulut government was forced to deal with the exodus of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Turkish Bulgarians escaping an assimilation policy that had forced them to change their names.