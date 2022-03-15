Fox News photographer killed in Ukraine; plus more coverage from the Russia-Ukraine war

This latest from the Russia-Ukraine war:

Russia stepped up its bombardment of Kyiv on Tuesday, smashing apartments and a subway station, while civilians in 2,000 cars fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in what was believed to be the biggest evacuation yet from the desperately besieged seaport.

President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

On the diplomatic front, another round of talks began between Russia and Ukraine via video, and the leaders of three European Union countries — including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine's doorstep — planned a visit to the embattled capital in a bold show of support.

The number of people driven from the country by the war has eclipsed 3 million.

The U.N. said close to 700 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed, with the true figure probably much higher.

NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter was struck by incoming fire, the network said on Tuesday.

The slain videographer, Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to the network's employees.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in the memo.

Reporter Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized since Monday, when their vehicle was hit in Horenka, the network said.

Zakrzewski, who was based in London, was the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. Brent Renaud, a documentary filmmaker and another veteran of covering war zones, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Scott said of Zakrzewski: “His talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

Last year, Zakrzewski played a key role in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, Scott said. He was given an “unsung hero” award at an annual employee event.

He had been working in Ukraine since last month.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” Scott said.

