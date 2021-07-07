France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

“What I want is that those (who harass) be considered a plague and ought to be forbidden access to social networks(,)...those who cyberbully, who threaten with death, who deprive one of their freedom and who incite one to suicide,” she said. "And I never want the victims to be blamed again.”

Her lawyer, Richard Malka, said Mila has received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful messages about her sexual orientation.

Mila left one high school, then another. She is now monitored daily by the police for her safety.

“Social networks are the street. When you pass someone in the street, you don’t insult them, threaten them, make fun of them,” the presiding judge, Michel Humbert, said. “What you don’t do in the street, don’t do on social media.”

The trial raised uncomfortable questions about freedom of expression, freedom to criticize a religion and respect for France’s millions of Muslims. But the court case was focused on cyberbullying.

The 13 defendants from around France came from various backgrounds and religions and were but a handful of all the people who went after Mila with online comments. The others could not be tracked down.