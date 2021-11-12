France: Alleged rape at presidential palace investigated

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating an alleged rape that occurred earlier this year in the presidential Elysee Palace, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Friday.

A woman soldier working at the palace accused a fellow serviceman of rape, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's office. Both were stationed at the Elysee, but the accused serviceman has since been moved away from his post, it said.

The prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that the investigation was opened July 12 and that the accused serviceman has been questioned as an “assisted witness,” a status meaning he was not interviewed as a suspect facing potential charges at this stage. The prosecutor's office did not provide further details.

The Elysee said it would not comment on a judicial investigation that is underway. But it said that as soon as the palace heard about the case, “measures were immediately taken: listening, supporting and accompanying the victim.”

The Elysee said officials are awaiting the findings of the judicial investigation before deciding whether other actions are needed.

Defense Minister Florence Parly launched an internal administrative investigation, said a French official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.