France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

"When these women and men arrive on the shores of the English Channel it is already too late,” he said.

The French prosecutors’ office tasked with investigating the sinking said the dead included 17 men, seven women and two boys and one girl thought to be teenagers. Magistrates were investigating potential charges of homicide, unintentional wounding, assisting illegal migration and criminal conspiracy, the prosecutors’ office said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said children and pregnant women were among the dead.

He announced the arrest of a fifth suspected smuggler thought to have been involved. He said authorities are working to determine the victims' nationalities. Two survivors were treated for hypothermia. One is Iraqi, the other Somali, Darmanin said.

In their immediate response to the sinking, French authorities initially gave slightly differing figures on the numbers of dead, from at least 27 to 31. The figure that Darmanin used Thursday morning on RTL radio was 27.

Darmanin on Wednesday had already announced the arrest of four suspected smugglers on suspicion of being linked to the sunken boat. He told RTL that a fifth suspected smuggler was picked up overnight.