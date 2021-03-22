France: Female sports journalists cite sexism, harassment

"I have been humiliated and insulted during an advertising break. In front of sport commentators. Guests. Public...No sanction. No excuse. Never. Traumatized and a feeling not to be protected,” Namura-Guizonne tweeted. She cited the distressing environment as among the reasons she left the show in 2019.

The director of the documentary, sports journalist Marie Portolano, said the film was intended to denounce a “way of thinking” in the wake of the #MeToo and other feminist movements. Along with accounts of sexual harassment and sexist remarks, the documentary also highlights the meaningless roles some women were given on TV sports shows where they were mostly asked to look good.

Online news website Les Jours and French newspapers reported that part of the documentary focusing on well-known sports commentator Pierre Menes, who works for Canal+, was removed before broadcast at the television channel's request.

In a 2011 video widely shared on the social media, Menes was seen grabbing a journalist and kissing her on the mouth without her consent during a television show. Canal+ and Menes did not comment on the reports.