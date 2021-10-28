France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port, France’s maritime minister announced Thursday as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified.

The French Sea Ministry said in a statement that the fines resulted from new boat checks that are “part of the tightening of controls in the Channel, in the context of discussions on licenses with the United Kingdom and the European Commission.”

“We are reinforcing the checks,” Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin told French radio network. RTL “One (vessel) was fined for refusing to let the check take place, and the other one didn’t have the right to fish in the zone because it didn’t have a license.”

France's Europe minister, Clement Beaune, said Thursday that France “will do systematic controls, customs, sanitary, security checks at sea for British vessels, We will have zero tolerance, zero indulgence.”

France announced Wednesday that it would bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. in a dispute over fishing licenses. It also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France.