France first big EU nation to start widespread booster jabs

The French government followed the recommendations of the country's health authority, the HAS, which said last month that “recent studies suggest a fall in the vaccine’s effectiveness, especially with the delta variant.” Older people and those with underlying health conditions are the most affected by the drop over time, the HAS said.

Bernard Weill, 68, head of the French fashion house Weill, also received the booster shot on Wednesday.

“When you’re in good health and people around you are in good health, that’s what matters and those (the injections) are only very small details. So nothing to worry about and nothing to care about,” he said.

The booster shot was already available in France for some particularly vulnerable people, like transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems.

The French government so far has made no decision regarding the potential extension of the campaign to the whole population.

France has been facing high numbers of confirmed infections since July, with a slight decrease in recent weeks — from over 23,000 per day around mid-August to 17,000 now. But many fear a reverse of the trend as children will go back to school after summer holidays on Thursday.