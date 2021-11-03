France frees UK trawler caught up in Channel fishing spat

Britain says the issue is a technical one, related to some French boats’ lack of paperwork to prove they have traditionally fished in those areas.

But France sees it as a matter of principle, and has accused Britain of breaching its legally binding divorce deal with the European Union, which sets the rules for fishing in the post-Brexit era.

France has threatened to close its ports to some British boats and to impose strict checks on boats and trucks carrying U.K. goods, if more licenses are not granted. Paris also at one point suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.

Britain says a blockade would breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement. The British government has said throughout the long-running dispute that it is not engaged in a negotiation, and it is entirely up to France to end the conflict.

France originally said it would act against Britain if no resolution emerged by Tuesday, but the deadline was extended for several days while the two sides and the EU hold talks.

The impounded trawler is not one of the vessels involved in the licensing dispute. Mathieu Croix, lawyer for its skipper, Jondy Ward, said the dredger was “caught in a political game.”