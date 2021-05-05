France, Jersey trade barbs in post-Brexit fishing dispute

LONDON (AP) — Authorities on the island of Jersey accused France of acting disproportionately after Paris threatened to cut off electricity amid a dispute over fishing rights following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned Tuesday that France was ready to take “retaliatory measures” after it accused Jersey of stalling in issuing licenses to French boats under the terms of the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

Girardin said Wednesday in Le Parisien newspaper that Jersey's requirements are “not acceptable.”

The external affairs minister for Jersey, Sen. Ian Gorst, said Jersey was just following new rules that took effect last week.

“This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal,” Gorst told the BBC. “It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licenses.”