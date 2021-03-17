France’s Sarkozy faces new trial over 2012 campaign finance

The investigative magistrate concluded that Sarkozy and his close entourage decided to do “spectacular and expensive rallies.” The campaign’s total cost reached at least 42.8 million euros ($51 million).

Yet the investigation didn't establish whether Sarkozy had himself ordered the fraud or if he was a participant in trying to cover up the overspending, which included forging invoices.

In addition to Sarkozy, 12 other people and the company in charge of organizing the rallies are facing trial on charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some during the investigation admitted their wrongdoing.

In 2014, Jerome Lavrilleux, the former deputy campaign director, revealed on national television a system of fake invoices that allegedly allowed the conservative party, then named UMP, to pay for the campaign rallies.

The scandal had prompted a destructive war between leaders of the conservative party who have pointed blame at each other.

Sarkozy has denied that the alleged illegal money ever financed his campaign. Speaking to investigative magistrates, he asked: “where is the money?,” suggesting that some in his own party could have misused it.