France says Australia hits 'new low' leaking Macron texts

France has condemned the leak as a further breach of trust.

“This is an unprecedented new low, in terms of how to proceed and also in terms of truth and trust,” Thebault said.

“Doing so... sends a very worrying signal for all heads of state: Beware, in Australia there will be leaks and what you say in confidence to your partners will be eventually used and weaponized against you,” Thebault added.

Rather than proof that Morrison hadn’t lied to Marcon, the message suggested Australia had left France in the dark.

“It completely demonstrates that until the last minute, we didn’t know where things were heading to,” Thebault said. “It completely demonstrates that nothing has ever been told to us.”

Australia canceled the deal when it formed an alliance with U.S. and Britain to acquire a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology.

Morrison maintains that he did not lie to the French leader and had been clear that conventional submarines would not meet Australia’s evolving strategic needs.

Thebault rejected Morrison's account.