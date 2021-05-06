France sends patrol boats as fishing tensions flare with UK

Opponents accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of escalating the crisis, and of using the fishing spat as an Election Day stunt. The story dominated newspaper front page on Thursday, as voters go to the polls in local and regional elections in England, Scotland and Wales.

There have been numerous bouts of friction in the past between French and British fishermen. The latest dispute, the first since Britain’s departure from the European Union last year, came after the island implemented new requirements that make fishermen account for their past work in Jersey waters to be eligible for a license to continue operating there.

“It clearly is an attempt at pitting fishermen against each other – I’m entitled to this, you don’t have rights to that, et cetera,” said Hugo Lehuby, a representative for French fishermen in Normandy. “It really is a provocation from Jersey.”

Authorities on Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, said some French boats had not provided the right paperwork, and accused France of acting disproportionately after Paris threatened to cut off electricity to the island.

Jersey and the other Channel Islands lie closer to France than to Britain, and Jersey receives most of its electricity from France, supplied through undersea cables.