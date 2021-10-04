France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.

“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over the last weeks. It is clearly a matter of huge concern for all of us. It is unfair. It is inefficient and it is very costly,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, before meeting with his counterparts from the 19 countries using the shared euro currency.

“It is time to have a look at the European energy market,” Le Maire told reporters.

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino, whose country has been among the hardest hit by surging energy prices, said “this is not an issue that we can tackle at national level.”