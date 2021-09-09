 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25
0 comments
AP

France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
France to offer free birth control to all women up to 25

FILE - In this March 7, 2021 file photo, activists shout slogans, as protesters and activists gather at Republique square on the eve of the International Women's Day in Paris. France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year, the health minister announced Thursday. The measure will also include free medical visits around contraception, and will start Jan. 1, 2022

 Lewis Joly

PARIS (AP) — France will offer free birth control to all women up to age 25 starting next year, the health minister announced Thursday.

The measure will also include free medical visits about contraception, and will start Jan. 1, Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on France-2 television.

All contraceptive methods were already free for girls up to 18 years old, and that is being expanded to all women up to 25. Abortions in France are free for all women and girls.

Veran said young women are using contraception less than they used to, and that the main reason is financial. He didn't cite specific data. France’s state health care system covers some birth control costs but not all of them.

“It’s intolerable that women aren’t able to to protect themselves, aren’t able to use contraception if they make that choice, because it would cost too much,” Veran said.

The measure will cost the government about 21 million euros (nearly $25 million) per year, he said. He didn't address contraception methods for men.

Contraceptive methods are free in Britain. Spain offers free birth control pills and subsidizes other forms of contraception. Several other European countries offer free or subsidized contraception.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

+9
Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis
World

Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people, some carrying flowers, gathered Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan's rappers find freedom to fight the power

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News