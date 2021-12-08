France tries to end crisis with Algeria, resume cooperation

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France's top diplomat sought to smooth over a months-long crisis with Algeria that stirred up colonial-era tensions, paying a visit Wednesday to Algiers, where the countries agreed to resume cooperation toward peace in Libya and on other international issues.

Standing alongside his tense-looking counterpart Ramtane Lamamra, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said his trip was aimed at “renewing a relationship of trust” and “looking to the future to work on the revival and deepening of our partnership.”

Le Drian noted the countries' “complex history" and said he wanted to “remove misunderstandings.”

Algeria fought a brutal six-year war for independence from 1954 to 1962 after more than a century under French colonial rule. The countries in recent years have had close economic and cultural ties, but relations took a sharp turn for the worse after France sharply curtailed visas for people from North Africa because governments there were refusing to take back migrants refused asylum in France.

Algeria was also incensed by reported comments by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government.