France urges UK to pay promised money for migrant policing

DUNKIRK, France (AP) — France’s interior minister on Saturday urged Britain to fulfill its promises to provide tens of millions of pounds (dollars) to help France stop migrants from trying to cross the English Channel.

Visiting the northern port of Dunkirk, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin noted that “migratory pressure is returning after COVID,” and said France has sharply increased efforts recently to stop it.

French maritime authorities are now stopping 75% of migrant boats seeking to cross the Channel, he said, but could reach 100% if Britain provides the 54 million pounds ($74 million) promised at a meeting with his British counterpart in July. The money is meant to help fund a doubling of the number of police patrolling French beaches.

“For now, not one euro has been paid,” he told reporters. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them.”

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has suggested she could withhold the money if France does not do more to stop the people-smuggling boats from departing.