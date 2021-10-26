France's Le Pen visits Hungary in bid for nationalist allies

Le Pen has also extended her support to Poland, which has a similar battle with the bloc. Last week, she met with Polish President Mateusz Morawiecki, a key Orban ally, on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.

After that meeting, Le Pen tweeted that she and the Polish president had discussed the “unacceptable blackmail” of Poland by the EU’s executive commission.

The bloc has accused Warsaw of undermining the independence of the judiciary and is threatening sanctions over Morawiecki’s insistence that Polish law trumps EU law.

But Le Pen on Tuesday emphasized the primacy of national laws, whether they comply with EU rules or not.

“When sanctions are used to threaten people, especially Hungary and Poland, these are all efforts for new types of European hegemony," she said.

Le Pen's meeting last week with Morawiecki shocked many in Poland since the country’s ruling Law and Justice party has long refused to cooperate with the far-right politician over her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — a sensitive topic in the country that was long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.