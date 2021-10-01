France's Macron slams Malian PM's 'abandonment' remarks

Maiga’s comments came as France and Germany expressed concern about reports on the possible deployment of Russian mercenaries in the West African country.

French authorities warned that a potential deal between the Malian government and Russian mercenaries would not be “compatible” with French military presence in the country.

“We are here because the Malian state (at the time) asked for it...Without France, Mali would be in the hands of terrorists,” Macron said Thursday night.

Macron said he expects from Malian leaders “nothing” except that they “respect their commitments” to hold an election in February and “respect the democratic life and stop putting political opponents in prison.”

In June, Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in as president of a transitional government in Mali after carrying out his second coup in nine months. Mali faces increasing isolation from the international community over the junta’s power grab.

French troops have been present in Mali since 2013, when they intervened to force Islamic extremist rebels from power in towns across the country’s north. The operation was later expanded to include other countries in an effort to help stabilize the broader Sahel region.

