France's Republicans pick a woman as presidential candidate

An experienced politician, Pécresse, 54, has been the minister for higher education, for the budget and was a government spokesperson under former President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012.

"For the first time in history ... our political family will get a female candidate at the presidential election,” Pécresse said, praising the “boldness” of party members who voted for her. “I will do my very best, with my force, my energy, my determination to make our views win.”

“The right is back!” she said. “It is united and rejoins the (presidential) battle with an implacable will.”

Pécresse said her first action as president would be to end France's 35-hour workweek so employees work and earn more. She also has backed a tough stance on immigration, saying that people who entered the country illegally should be deported.

A supporter of the European Union, Pécresse left The Republicans in 2019 amid leadership divisions after the party had a poor showing in EU elections. She rejoined the party this year.