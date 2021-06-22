France's Sarkozy faces jail term in campaign financing trial

“Sarkozy is the signatory and the only person responsible for his campaign financing. He is responsible for monitoring expenses, which he did not do,” prosecutor Vanessa Perree said.

He showed “his intention to exceed (the limit) by continuing to hold his rallies,” she added.

Prosecutors said on March 10, 2012, eight weeks before the presidential election runoff, the campaign’s budget was already above the legal limit. The next day, Sarkozy held a giant rally at Villepinte, north of Paris, which alone cost 6 million euros.

Closer to election day, Sarkozy held almost one rally per day, including two major ones in Paris at a cost of several millions of euros.

During his one-day appearance at the Paris court last week, Sarkozy vehemently denied wrongdoing. He said the extra money did not go to his campaign, but instead helped make other people richer.

He said, voice often raised in anger, that he followed the financial recommendations of his staff, including cancelling two planned rallies. “I don’t see where I was careless, where I was negligent,” he said.

He said he “never” gave any direct instructions to service providers in charge of the organization, because he had a team to do that.