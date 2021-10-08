French activists pose as employers to expose racism

PARIS (AP) — French anti-racism activists who telephoned temporary employment agencies posing as a construction firm that wanted to hire only “European” workers say that more than one-third of the firms agreed to help with the discriminatory search.

SOS Racisme, a national association of anti-discrimination groups, released audio recordings Friday of some of the calls made in May to 69 Paris-region temp agencies.

During the calls, activists pretended to work for a fictitious construction firm seeking manual laborers for a building site. They explained they were seeking only laborers with “European profiles," suggesting not people of color.

“If there's absolutely no trace of this type of exchange, we can do what is necessary,” said a woman who answered one of the calls, according to the recordings.

An employee at another agency was recorded saying: “I'm making a note to myself so I can propose the profiles you want."

“But I can't say it will be this color or that community. That's too complicated," she added.

Discrimination on the basis of color, gender, nationality, sexual orientation or religious belief is illegal in France.