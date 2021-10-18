 Skip to main content
French ambassador ordered out of Belarus in diplomatic spat
AP

French ambassador ordered out of Belarus in diplomatic spat

  Updated
PARIS (AP) — France says its ambassador to Belarus has been ordered out of the country.

In a statement Monday, France’s Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Nicolas de Lacoste’s departure on Sunday was due to the “unilateral decision” of Belarusian authorities.

Local media say the move to kick the ambassador out is linked to the nonrecognition by France and other European Union countries of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election in August 2020.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said the emergency departure of the French ambassador is connected with his unwillingness to present his credentials to Lukashenko.

“The head of the French diplomatic mission did not express readiness to complete the procedure for assuming office as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Belarus, which is stipulated by international law and generally recognized practice,” said Anatoly Glaz, press secretary for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

France’s Foreign Ministry explained that de Lacoste did not present his credentials to Lukashenko because it was “in line with the common European position of not recognizing the legitimacy of the outcome of the August 2020 presidential election.”

Lukashenko claimed victory but the election was marred by widespread voter fraud and considered a sham by opposition supporters and Western governments. Tens of thousands took to the streets in protests that went on for months again Lukashenko's being handed a sixth term. In a brutal government crackdown against the protests, more than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands beaten by police.

The French ambassador arrived in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after the controversial presidential election. In December, he handed copies of his credentials to the Belarusian foreign minister but did not want to meet with Lukashenko.

De Lacoste met with representatives of civil society and politicians in Belarus, including activists from the opposition “Tell the Truth” movement, which was shut down by the authorities. On Saturday, he also met with a former Belarus leader, Stanislav Shushkevich, who has sharply criticized the current government.

Belarusian opposition figure Pavel Latushko — a former Belarusian ambassador to France — called on the French ambassador to continue his mission from Lithuania.

“The French ambassador may continue his mission in the interests of developing relations between France and Belarusian society from Vilnius,” Latushko said.

Calling it an “unjustified decision,” France said it has taken proportionate measures regarding Belarusian diplomats in France. Belarusian Ambassador to France Igor Fisenko was recalled to Minsk for consultations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

———

Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed

