French, Australian leaders have 1st talk since sub fallout

The pact is intended to provide Australia with nuclear reactors to power its submarines, although the subs are not supposed to be be nuclear-armed. The agreement drew mixed reactions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Malaysia and Indonesia expressed concern it add to the strain in hotspots such as the South China Sea. China, which claims most of the disputed sea, slammed the pact and warned it would threaten regional stability.

Others nations such as the Philippines, which claims part of the South China Sea, suggested AUKUS could help restore balance in the region, alluding to China’s growing military might.

Ahead of a Group of 20 meeting in Rome this weekend and the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Macron also discussed climate issues with Morrison, according to the French president's office.

The Elysee Palace said Macron urged the Australian prime minister to adopt “ambitious measures to commensurate with the climate challenge, in particular the ratcheting up of the nationally determined contribution, the commitment to cease production and consumption of coal at the national level and abroad, and greater Australian support to the International Solar Alliance."

