 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash
0 comments
AP

French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PARIS (AP) — A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said.

Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper.

A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

The French national air accident investigation agency, the BEA, said the Airbus AS350 helicopter crashed just after takeoff from a private airfield. BEA investigators were traveling to the site Monday.

Forbes magazine listed Olivier Dassault as one of the world’s top 500 richest people in 2020. He held executive positions at the family-owned Dassault Group as well as serving in the lower house of parliament as a lawmaker from the conservative Republicans party since 2002.

President Emmanuel Macron paid homage in a tweet to a “captain of industry, parliament member, local elected leader, air force reserve officer" and said "his brutal death is a great loss.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Guterres celebrates International Women’s Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

N Macedonia: 6 ex-officials get prison terms for wiretaps

  • Updated

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A former interior minister, an ex-intelligence chief, and four other officials from North Macedonia were sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison Friday over an unauthorized wiretapping operation.

+3
Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan
World

Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan

  • Updated

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition announced Friday it will boycott a special session of the National Assembly this weekend called by the prime minister after a politically embarrassing defeat of Imran Khan’s key candidate in elections for the Senate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News