 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French court awards total $8.9 million to former coal miners
0 comments
AP

French court awards total $8.9 million to former coal miners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LYON, France (AP) — A French court ordered the state on Friday to pay a total 7.3 million euros ($8.9 million) to 727 former coal miners for anxiety caused to them by a career of exposure to toxic substances.

The case could set a precedent for other former miners or people working in dangerous environments without protection.

“Anxiety” damages, granted in the past for those exposed to asbestos, allows compensation for people who are not sick but who could become sick because of past exposure.

The labor court in the northern city of Douai found the state responsible for the anxiety of 727 former workers from the Lorraine region coal mines — the last ones to operate in France — and ordered payments of 10,000 euros to each one.

The miners welcomed the decision, after eight years of legal proceedings stemming from a complaint filed in 2013 by a miners’ union.

France nationalized its coal mines after World War II, and produced tens of millions of tons a year in the post-war era. The Loire region closed its ones in 1973, and the Calais region in 1990. The last French coal mines closed in 2004, in the Lorraine region.

Former miners testified that they were exposed to the inhalation of toxic products such as mineral dust, coal, silica and asbestos fibers — as well as gases and fumes linked to mining, blasting, boiler rooms, power stations and coking plants.

They said they were not provided adequate protection, even though the health dangers from the products had been known for years. They said their state-owned employer was aware of the risk, and that mining company managers lobbied against regulation requiring more protections.

The court found that the employers failed to meet their obligations to protect the workers.

The state has two months to appeal to case to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mother to UN: Keep fighting for Chibok girls (2019)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News