French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

Strengthening the European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy will be a priority for France as it takes over the EU's rotating presidency on Jan. 1, he said.

“The rise of China...is an issue that needs to be addressed,” along with climate change and its impacts on Pacific islands, Thebault said. He stressed the importance of “international rules, respect for human rights, the respect for freedom of navigation, respect for sovereignty of countries.”

France last month returned its ambassador to the U.S., a NATO partner. French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Paris this week, and Blinken told French TV that "we could and we should have communicated better.” President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met his French counterpart this week.

But Thebault has remained in Paris.

On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary committee that the ambassador would return to Australia to help “redefine the terms” of the bilateral relationship and defend French interests in winding up the contract. Thebault is expected to leave for Canberra next week.