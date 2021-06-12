French far-left chief floured in march against far right

PARIS (AP) — A French far-left leader got a faceful of flour at the start of a Paris march Saturday against “the ideas of the far right,” days after the French president was slapped while greeting a crowd.

Unions, associations and leftist political parties in France have called for demonstrations around France, a week before local elections and ahead of next year's presidential voting that is widely expected to put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round.

Lawmaker Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the far-left France Unbowed party, was taking part in the event in Paris when he got hit with a sack of flour. Melenchon has been at the center of recent controversy for statements against Le Pen's National Rally.

Jordan Bardella, No. 2 in the National Rally, was quick to denounce “any physical attack on elected officials." He noted increasing tension on the political landscape.

BFMTV, who spoke with the flour-thrower, said the young man claimed he was “against the political class” in general and was not a far-right supporter.

A French court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Emmanuel Macron in the face two days earlier.