French far-right TV pundit holds presidential campaign rally

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally Sunday near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April’s presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views.

The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign’s slogan: “Impossible is not French,” a quote attributed to Napoleon.

The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, has been moved to a bigger exhibition center in a northern suburb of the capital.

The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour took place Sunday in the French capital, organized by over 50 organizations including far-left political parties, unions and anti-racist groups. Police had feared possible clashes with Zemmour's far-right supporters.

In the popular Paris neighborhood of Barbes, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday, marching behind a banner reading “Paris will silence the far-right.”