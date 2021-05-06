French fishermen gather boats in post-Brexit license protest

“It was quite a sight,” he told British news agency PA. “It was impressive, I looked from the shore this morning and it was just like a sea of red lights and flares already going off at sea.”

There have been numerous bouts of friction in the past between French and U.K. fisherman. Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands and a self-governing British Crown Dependency near the coast of northern France.

The latest dispute, the first since Britain’s departure from the European Union, came after the island implemented new requirements requiring fishermen to submit their past fishing activities in order to receive a license to continue operating in Jersey waters.

Authorities on Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, have accused France of acting disproportionately after Paris threatened to cut off electricity to the island.

Jersey and the other Channel Islands are closer to France than to Britain. Jersey receives most of its electricity from France, supplied through undersea cables.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned Tuesday that France was ready to take “retaliatory measures,” accusing Jersey of stalling in issuing licenses to French boats under the terms of the U.K.’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.

