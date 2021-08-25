French judge to consider Afghan evacuee who left watch zone

PARIS (AP) — An Afghan evacuee who was among five men placed under surveillance in France for suspected direct or indirect links to the Taliban is scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday for allegedly leaving the Paris region hotel where he was confined.

The man, who has not been identified by name, faces up to three years in prison and a maximum 45,000-euro ($52,875) fine if convicted during the urgent hearing of failing to respect an administrative surveillance order, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The man and three others are believed to be close to another evacuee of interest to French security officials and not “directly suspected” of links to the Taliban, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

The man “obviously linked” to the Taliban admitted belonging to the group and bearing arms at a blockade in Kabul, the interior minister said this week. Darmanin said that man also helped in the evacuation of the French Embassy, assisting the French army, citizens and journalists.

French intelligence agents were tracking the five via geopositioning and saw on Monday that one of them had left his restricted zone, Darmanin said on Tuesday.