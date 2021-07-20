French lawmakers adopt compromise climate bill amid protests

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament on Tuesday approved a compromise climate bill that was intended to transform travel, housing and industry but which environmental activists said doesn't go fast or far enough to slash the country's carbon emissions.

Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the legislation touches on issues central to French culture and the economy, including farming, historical buildings and the aviation and motor vehicle industries.

Months of wrangling in both houses of parliament resulted in the watering down of several provisions, but the compromise version easily passed in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

The final draft included measures to encourage cleaner cars and phase out the most-polluting vehicles; aid for the renovation of energy-inefficient homes and other buildings; and a ban on domestic flights under two and a half hours on routes that can be traveled by train.

Environmental activists accuse Macron, who has taken a strong global stance on climate issues, of failing to live up to his promises at home.

The head of Greenpeace France, Jean-Francois Julliard, stood under a sign reading “Climate law: botched job” as he addressed a small group of protesters ahead of the vote outside the National Assembly.