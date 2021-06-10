French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Macron

Tarel acknowledged hitting the president with a “rather violent” slap. “When I saw his friendly, lying look, I felt disgust, and I had a violent reaction," he told the court. "It was an impulsive reaction... I was surprised myself by the violence.”

While he said he and his friends had considered bringing an egg or a cream pie to throw at the president, he said they dropped the idea — and insisted that the slap wasn't premeditated.

“I think that Emmanuel Macron represents the decline of our country,” he said, without explaining what he meant.

Tarel told the court that he supported the yellow vest economic protest movement that shook Macron’s presidency in 2019. He told investigators that he held right- or ultra-right political convictions without being a member of a party or group, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The charge of violence against a person invested with public authority is punishable by up to 3 years' imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 euros ($54,000).

Macron wouldn't comment Thursday on the trial, but insisted that “nothing justifies violence in a democratic society, never.”