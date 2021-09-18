French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

Allies “don't treat each other with such brutality, such unpredictability, a major partner like France ... So there really is a crisis,” Le Drian said.

“There are reasons for us to question the strength of our alliance,” Le Drian said.

Earlier, France's ambassador to Australia also strayed from diplomatic language when describing what has been widely billed in France as the “contract of the century.”

“This has been a huge mistake, a very, very bad handling of the partnership,” French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said before flying home to France.

The arms agreement between France and Australia, signed in 2016, was supposed to be based “on trust, mutual understanding and sincerity,” a fuming Thebault said. “I would like to be able to run into a time machine and be in a situation where we don’t end up in such an incredible, clumsy, inadequate, un-Australian situation.”

He said he found out about the canceled contract in the Australian press.

Le Drian said in a written statement Friday that the French decision to recall its ambassadors — at the request of President Emmanuel Macron — “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.