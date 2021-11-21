French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — French authorities sent police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row.

On Sunday, many road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island nearly impossible. Firefighters reported 48 interventions overnight into Sunday morning.

In Pointe-a-Pitre, the island's largest urban area, clashes left three people injured, including a 80-year-old woman who was hit by a bullet while on her balcony. A firefighter and a police officer were also injured and several shops were looted there and in other towns. A police station in Morne-à-l’Eau was set on fire.

Jacques Bertili, a 49-year-old Le Gosier resident, said “I'm not against nor for the vaccine. But what makes me upset is looting. Because we need to work.”

The protests were called for by trade unions to denounce France’s COVID-19 health pass, which is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. Demonstrators are also protesting France’s mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.