 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots
0 comments
AP

French police forces go to Guadeloupe amid COVID-19 riots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — French authorities sent police special forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row.

On Sunday, many road blockades by protesters made traveling across the island nearly impossible. Firefighters reported 48 interventions overnight into Sunday morning.

In Pointe-a-Pitre, the island's largest urban area, clashes left three people injured, including a 80-year-old woman who was hit by a bullet while on her balcony. A firefighter and a police officer were also injured and several shops were looted there and in other towns. A police station in Morne-à-l’Eau was set on fire.

Jacques Bertili, a 49-year-old Le Gosier resident, said “I'm not against nor for the vaccine. But what makes me upset is looting. Because we need to work.”

The protests were called for by trade unions to denounce France’s COVID-19 health pass, which is required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural venues, sport arenas and long-distance travel. Demonstrators are also protesting France’s mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.

The island of 400,000 people has one of the lowest vaccination rates in France at 33%, compared with 75% across the country.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the violence as “unacceptable” in an interview Sunday with Le Parisien newspaper. He said 50 officers from police special forces were arriving Sunday in Guadeloupe. They come in addition to 200 other police sent to the Caribbean island from France’s mainland.

“The state will stand firm,” he said, adding that at least 31 people have been arrested.

Darmanin said following an emergency meeting Saturday in Paris that “some shots have been fired against police officers” in Guadeloupe. Videos on social media showed that some cars and buildings were set on fire.

Road blockades created a “very difficult situation for a few hours” during which patients and supplies couldn't reach hospitals, Darmanin said Saturday.

Guadeloupe Prefect Alexandre Rochatte has imposed a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. since Friday.

Rochatte said some electrical facilities near dams have been damaged, which has caused some power outages, and urged people not to go near downed electrical cables.

———

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

+16
Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help
World

Vietnamese workers at Chinese factory in Serbia cry for help

  • Updated

ZRENJANIN, Serbia (AP) — They are shivering in barracks without heat, going hungry and have no money. They say their passports have been taken by their Chinese employer and that they are now stuck in a grim plainland in Serbia with no help from local authorities.

Watch Now: Related Video

18,000 still trapped in Canada's massive flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News