PARIS — For French authorities, police are protectors ensuring that citizens can peacefully protest President Emmanuel Macron's contentious retirement age increase. For human rights advocates and demonstrators who were clubbed or tear-gassed, officers have overstepped their mission.
A man in a Paris protest march lost a testicle to an officer's club, and a police grenade took the thumb of a woman in Rouen. A railroad worker hit by grenade fragments lost an eye.
"Where is your humanity?" a woman shouted at officers who knocked an apparently homeless man to the ground in Paris, kicked him and used vulgar language while ordering him to get up and go.
The violence adds to anger in the streets and complicates efforts to invite dialogue between the government and labor unions, who are planning an 11th round of nationwide demonstrations Thursday.
People are also reading…
The protests, which began in January, gained momentum after Macron's decision last month to push a bill to raise the retirement age through the lower house of parliament without a vote.
The common French reference to law enforcement officers as "forces of order" has been turned on its head. Now the question is whether police represent force or order.
Jarred by the bad publicity, authorities shifted to damage control by offering accolades for security forces.
"There is no police violence," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said last week on RTL radio while condemning "individual acts" of officers who use disproportionate force. "Can't we occasionally thank the forces of order?"
The minister said Sunday in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche that since the start of the protests, 38 officers and gendarmes are being investigated by internal inspection units.
Concerns about police brutality reverberated beyond France. Amnesty International, the International Federation of Human Rights and the Council of Europe — the continent's main human rights body — are among organizations that cited excessive use of force by police during what has been a largely peaceful protest movement.
French police are sent into demonstrations with stun grenades and rubber bullets, which are prohibited in most European countries, said Sebastian Roche, an expert on security forces with France's National Center for Scientific Research.
Demonstrations and potentially mutilating weapons are a combustible combination, Roche said, because "the temptation will be very big to use these armaments" especially when police come under a cascade of objects hurled at them.
The strategy is "at once very violent" and in some aspects illegal, Roche said, citing cases in which demonstrators were detained en masse and released without charges the next morning. Lawyers' and magistrates' associations said such practices are an abuse of the law.
Jonas Cardoso, a 20-year-old student, was among more than 100 people detained during a March 23 protest in Paris.
"I spent hours in a cell for four people with nine other protesters. I slept on the floor," he told The Associated Press. Cardoso denied any wrongdoing and was released without charges.
Worse, Cardoso said, is that violence may beget more violence.
"If the government doesn't listen to us, the violence will rise. Our worst fear is that someone will die while protesting," he said.
"There are troublemakers, often extreme left, who want to take down the state and kill police and ultimately take over the institutions," Darmanin said after a protest in March that turned especially violent.
In one dramatic video posted on social networks, an officer is seen crashing to the ground after being hit with a paving stone. Colleagues dragged him away.
Violence by and against police is not limited to Paris, or to protests over Macron's retirement plan.
Gendarmes and militants opposed to an artificial water basin recently clashed in rural France. Four people — two gendarmes and two protesters — were hospitalized in serious condition.
According to French policing rules, the use of force "must be absolutely necessary, strictly proportionate and graduated."
"Of course, the police response is proportionate," Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez insisted in a television interview.
"Without police, demonstrations wouldn't take place," he said, insisting on their role as guardians of peace.
However, some protesters found themselves trapped by police tactics such as encirclement, in which officers surround marchers so police can chase down troublemakers. But protesters stuck inside the police bubble can't escape tear gas fumes.
Roche said the latest tensions show that France has "an accumulation of (police) crises that no other European country has."
This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title
Prosecutors say Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to stifle claims that could be harmful to his candidacy. That's according to a historic 34-count felony indictment unsealed Tuesday. Trump, who stone-faced and silent as he entered and exited the Manhattan courtroom, said “not guilty” in a firm voice while facing a judge who warned him to refrain from rhetoric that could inflame or cause civil unrest. The 16-page indictment contains new details about a scheme that prosecutors say involved multiple payoffs to two women who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with Trump years earlier.
The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future. The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.
Finland has joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. With the Nordic nation entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has doubled. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. Putin has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
A court in Moscow has ruled that a woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger should remain in custody for two months pending the probe. Sunday's blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky. He was an ardent supporter of the war and filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine. Tatarsky died while leading a discussion at a cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it. Twenty-six-year-old Darya Trepova was ordered by the court Tuesday to remain in custody until June 2.
President Joe Biden met with his council of advisers on science and technology about the “risks and opportunities” that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence development pose for individual users and national security. The White House says Biden will use Tuesday's meeting on AI to “discuss the importance of protecting rights and safety to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards." The Democratic president will also reiterate his call for Congress to pass legislation to protect children and curtail data collection by technology companies. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot.
Wisconsin voters are deciding the outcome of the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, in a heated contest that will likely determine the fate of abortion access. The future of Republican-drawn legislative maps, voting rights and years of other Republican policies also hang in the balance in Tuesday's election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has been under conservative control for 15 years. It came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020. Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protasiewicz faces Republican-backed Dan Kelly in the officially nonpartisan race that has broken down along partisan lines.
The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.
A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.