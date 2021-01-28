 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
French sailor wins solo global race after 80 days
0 comments
AP

French sailor wins solo global race after 80 days

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France (AP) — French sailor Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world race after more than 80 days and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday.

Bestaven wasn't the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to countryman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne on Wednesday night.

Bestaven, the skipper of Maitre Coq IV, wrapped up his odyssey in the early hours of Thursday behind Dalin and Louis Burton. But thanks to a time bonus he earned for helping to rescue a competitor, he was declared the winner in 80 days, 3 hours, 44 minutes, 46 seconds. Dalin was 2 1/2 hours behind.

Bestaven was given a time compensation of 10 hours, 15 minutes by an international jury for his role in late November in the search and rescue of Kevin Escoffier, who capsized 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of Cape Horn.

“There are two winners on this Vendee Globe," said Bestaven, who was greeted by fireworks in the seaside town. "I feel like I’m living a dream, hallucinating. You go from total solitude to this, to this party, to these lights, these people who are there despite the complicated context. I’m still in my race."

German yachtsman Boris Herrmann also took part in the rescue of Escoffier and received bonus time but his chances of winning the race vanished when he collided with a fishing boat in the Bay of Biscay late Wednesday, around 90 nautical miles from the end. He had to slow down because of a damaged starboard foil.

This was Bestaven's second participation in the race, 13 years after he pulled out less than 24 hours into the 2008 Vendee Globe. Extremely consistent this time, he was one of the two skippers who led the fleet for the longest time, for 26 days.

The race, held every four years, also starts from Les Sables-d’Olonne. Frenchman Armel Le Cleac’h won the previous edition.

The race takes sailors around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, Australia's Cape Leeuwin, and South America’s Cape Horn, over some 24,000 nautical miles (about 44,500 kilometers).

“You have to look deep down inside yourself," Bestaven said. “These boats are stressful, noisy, and life on board is difficult. There are also times you feel lonely."

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+3
EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections
World

EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union called Monday for broad political talks in Venezuela to set up new elections, and warned that it stands ready to slap sanctions on more senior Venezuelan officials in the country if they undermine democracy or take part in human rights violations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts with river of lava, clouds of ash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News