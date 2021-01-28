French sailor wins solo global race after 80 days

LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France (AP) — French sailor Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world race after more than 80 days and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday.

Bestaven wasn't the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to countryman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne on Wednesday night.

Bestaven, the skipper of Maitre Coq IV, wrapped up his odyssey in the early hours of Thursday behind Dalin and Louis Burton. But thanks to a time bonus he earned for helping to rescue a competitor, he was declared the winner in 80 days, 3 hours, 44 minutes, 46 seconds. Dalin was 2 1/2 hours behind.

Bestaven was given a time compensation of 10 hours, 15 minutes by an international jury for his role in late November in the search and rescue of Kevin Escoffier, who capsized 200 miles (320 kilometers) west of Cape Horn.

“There are two winners on this Vendee Globe," said Bestaven, who was greeted by fireworks in the seaside town. "I feel like I’m living a dream, hallucinating. You go from total solitude to this, to this party, to these lights, these people who are there despite the complicated context. I’m still in my race."